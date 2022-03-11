No reason for Indian students to leave Russia: Embassy

In the backdrop of the crisis in Ukraine, the Indian embassy in Moscow has said that it sees no security concerns at present for the Indian students in Russia to leave that country.

IMAGE: Indian nationals arrive from war-torn Ukraine after being evacuated by Indian Air Force (IAF), at Hindon Air Force Station, in Ghaziabad. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

The embassy, however, said certain disruptions in Russian banking services, as well as direct flight connectivity to India, have been reported and Indian students may consider returning home if they have concerns over these aspects.

The embassy issued a brief note with a title: 'Guidelines for Indian students studying in Russia'.

The mission said it has been receiving messages from Indian students in universities in Russia seeking advice on their continued stay in the country.

'The embassy would like to reassure all students that at present we see no security reasons for them to leave,' it said.

The embassy said it is in regular contact with relevant authorities with respect to the safety and security of the Indian nationals, including students.

'Certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India is, however, taking place. If students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so,' it said.

Regarding the academic programmes, the embassy said it has been informed by a number of universities that they have already shifted to the online distance learning mode.

'Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding the continuation of their academic activities without disruption,' it said.

The Russian banking services have seen some disruptions following the imposition of severe sanctions on the country by Western powers following its military aggression against Ukraine.

*****

5 Indian students still stuck in Ukraine's Kherson, claims activist

Five Indian students are still stuck in the south Ukrainian city of Kherson and have urged the Centre to evacuate them, according to an activist based in Rajasthan's Bundi.

Charmesh Sharma claimed that the students, who have taken refuge inside a building amid a fierce Russian military offensive, got in touch with him via WhatsApp and narrated their plight.

Sharma has written to the office of the President, the prime minister and the Union minister of external affairs, urging them immediately take steps to airlift the five stranded Indian students.

The five Indian students who are trapped in the Ukrainian city are Vadi Vivek and Milan Domadiya, both from Jamnagar in Gujarat, Tannu and Simran Kaur from Haryana's Rohtak and Arokia Raj from Tamil Nadu.

During the call, the students said they were not in a position to venture out of their building due to heavy shelling, Sharma claimed.

He said the Indian students who have so far been evacuated by the government had to walk or travel to the warn-torn country's borders but these five students are not in a position to do so due to heavy shelling, Sharma said.

The students said they have exhausted their food supplies and are left with little money.

A taxi driver in Kherson city recently cheated the five students of around 200 dollars on pretext of giving them a safe ride, Sharma claimed.

Three flights from Poland's Rzeszow carrying Indian students who were stuck in Ukraine's Sumy landed in Delhi on Friday.