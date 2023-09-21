News
No naysayers: Parliament unanimously passes women's reservation bill

No naysayers: Parliament unanimously passes women's reservation bill

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
September 21, 2023 23:52 IST
Parliament approved a bill for reserving one-third of seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women with the Rajya Sabha unanimously clearing it on Thursday.

IMAGE: Voting on women's reservation bill underway in Rajya Sabha, during special session of Parliament, in New Delhi, September 21, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked the MPs for supporting the legislation. Just before the House took up voting on the bill, Modi said a constructive approach of all political parties to this bill will reinvigorate the Nari Shakti.

 

All 214 MPs present in the House voted in favour of it.

Once more women assume leadership roles and join the nation-building process, he said, adding they will become a guarantee of the country's bright future.

The Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill -- Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam -- was moved in Rajya Sabha by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. It was the first bill taken up by Parliament after its proceedings during a special session moved to the new building.

According to the bill, it will come into effect after the delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies which will be carried out after the completion of the next population census.

At present, women make up for nearly half of India's 95 crore registered voters but account for only 15 per cent of lawmakers in Parliament and 10 per cent in the state assemblies.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Oppn dubs women's reservation bill an election jumla
Women's bill: No OBC quota could spoil BJP's party
Women's quota will come true after 2029: Shah in LS
Panghal wins bronze and quota for Paris Olympics
Work with us, not looking to provoke: Trudeau to India
Curfew imposed in Imphal valley after violent protests
ISL PIX: Kerala eclipse Bengaluru in thrilling opener
LS passes women's quota bill by 454 vs 2 votes

Why women's reservation bill is pending for 27 years

