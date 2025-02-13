No data on undocumented Indians residing in US: Centre

The government does not have data on the number of undocumented Indian immigrants residing in the United States as these immigrants have 'legally exited India' but have either overstayed their visa validity, or have entered the US illegally or without valid documents, the Centre informed Parliament on Thursday.

IMAGE: A US military plane deporting Indian immigrants lands in Amritsar, on February 5, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in the Rajya Sabha, also said the government of India continues to work in 'close coordination' with the US government in 'all instances of deportation'.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala asked the government whether it has any data on the number of 'undocumented Indian immigrants' currently residing in the US, and whether there is any plan to address the 'potential deportation' of Indian nationals due to recent changes in US immigration policies under the Donald Trump administration.

'The government of India does not have data on the number of undocumented Indian immigrants residing in the United States. The reason is that these immigrants have legally exited India but have either overstayed their US visa validity, or have entered the US illegally or without valid documents,' Singh said.

The response came up at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to the US during which he will also hold a bilateral meeting with President Trump.

In their meeting, the two leaders are likely to broadly focus on ramping up India-US cooperation in sectors like trade, investment, energy, defence, technology and immigration.

His visit also comes days after the Trump administration deported 104 Indians in handcuffs and shackles on a military aircraft that sparked outrage in India.

The government was also asked whether it provides any legal aid or financial assistance to Indians abroad, including undocumented immigrants, who face deportation or legal challenges, and if the government 'proposes to take up the cases of such immigrants for granting them work visas and legal status'.

'The list of persons identified for deportation by the US side is closely scrutinised and verified by various agencies of the government of India. Only those persons who have been verified to be Indian nationals are accepted to be deported by the US Government to India,' the minister said.

'Aid and assistance to Indians abroad is provided as per laid down rules. The government remains engaged on all issues pertaining to legal migration and mobility,' he said.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on February 7 had said that US authorities have informed India that there are up to 487 presumed Indian citizens with 'final removal order' and identifying details have been supplied to New Delhi with regard to 298 individuals.

The foreign secretary made the remarks at a special briefing days before Prime Minister Modi departed for a tour to France and the US.