Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM for record 10th time

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 20, 2025 11:55 IST

Janata Dal-United supremo Nitish Kumar on Thursday was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

IMAGE: Nitish Kumar takes oath as the Bihar chief minister for a record 10th time at the Gandhi Maidan in Patna. Photograph: @Jduonline/X

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan administered the oath of office and secrecy to him.

Kumar took the oath on the Constitution of India.

 

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda and several other top leaders of the NDA.

The event was also attended by chief ministers of several NDA ruled states.

