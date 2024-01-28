News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nitish Kumar seeks time to meet guv amid reports of resignation

Nitish Kumar seeks time to meet guv amid reports of resignation

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
January 28, 2024 09:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to meet the governor on Sunday, say sources.

IMAGE: Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar exchange greetings during 75th Republic Day function at Gandhi Maidan, in Patna on January 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Nitish has reportedly sought time to meet the governor on Sunday morning and is likely to break away from the Mahagathbandhan government, as per sources.

Although the Bihar CM is mum over his next move, speculations of a rift between Mahagathbandhan and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar joining the NDA, have been soaring high.

Notably, the Bhartiya Janata Party will also hold a meeting with its MLAs and MPs in Patna on Sunday to chalk out the strategy over the latest political situation in the state.

Meanwhile, JD-U's political adviser and spokesperson K C Tyagi told reporters in Delhi that the grand alliance government in Bihar is on the verge of collapse, and accused a section of the Congress leadership of repeatedly 'insulting' Kumar.

"The INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc is on the verge of collapse. The alliance of INDIA bloc parties is almost over in Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar," he said.

 

On Saturday, state BJP leaders, who held a meeting in Patna, stopped short of making any formal announcement of support to the JD-U chief in the event of his pulling out of the Mahagathbandhan.

Requesting anonymity, BJP sources said instructions have been received from the top leadership to put on hold 'any formal announcement' till Kumar, who had dumped the NDA less than three years ago, put in his papers.

For Kumar, who has maintained a deafening silence over the turmoil in the 'Mahagathbandhan', ignoring pleas from allies RJD, Congress and the Left to clear the air about the intense political speculation on his future step, it was business as usual.

In the Bihar 243-seat assembly the RJD has 79 MLAs; followed by the BJP's 78; the JD-U's 45, the Congress's 19, the CPI (M-L)'s 12, two each of the CPI(M) and CPI, the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and AIMIM have four and one MLAs respectively.

The BJP has the largest number of 17 MPs in Bihar, where the total number of Lok Sabha members is 40. The JD(U), headed by Nitish Kumar, has 16 while another NDA ally LJP, now split up between the uncle-nephew duo of Pashupati Kumar Paras and Chirag Paswan, has six.

If Nitish crosses over, this would be the fourth time he would be switching sides. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
Cong hopes to keep INDIA united despite JD-U snub
Cong hopes to keep INDIA united despite JD-U snub
Over 100 bureaucrats transferred in Bihar amid crisis
Over 100 bureaucrats transferred in Bihar amid crisis
Doors never...: BJP leader on Nitish's return to NDA
Doors never...: BJP leader on Nitish's return to NDA
Ram Rajya, What Does It Mean?
Ram Rajya, What Does It Mean?
Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!
Ashwin's Fielding Blunders!
Ice baths, yoga: Bopanna spills secrets to Slam glory
Ice baths, yoga: Bopanna spills secrets to Slam glory
'Your moment can arrive anytime, anywhere'
'Your moment can arrive anytime, anywhere'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nitish set to quit, Bihar to get new govt on Sunday

Nitish set to quit, Bihar to get new govt on Sunday

Nitish at event with Union minister, Tejashwi absent

Nitish at event with Union minister, Tejashwi absent

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances