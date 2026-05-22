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NIMS Reaches 2,000 Kidney Transplants Milestone

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 22, 2026 22:34 IST

NIMS Hyderabad achieves a remarkable milestone by completing 2,000 kidney transplants, solidifying its position as a leading healthcare institution in India and offering affordable treatment options.

Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Illustration: Uttam Ghosh/Rediff.com

Key Points

  • NIMS has completed 2,000 kidney transplants, ranking among the top institutions in India.
  • The majority (95%) of kidney transplants at NIMS were performed free of cost under government schemes.
  • NIMS is ranked as the number one institution in South India for kidney transplant surgery.
  • The hospital performed 500 kidney transplants in just over three years, demonstrating rapid acceleration.
  • NIMS performed the first robotic renal transplant in a government setting in South India in 2025.

The state-run NIMS has achieved a significant milestone as its Urology team completed 2,000 kidney transplants this month, making it one of the highest in the country.

The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has been ranked the number one institution in South India for kidney transplant surgery, an official release said on Friday.

 

The Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) in Gujarat holds top rank in kidney transplants in the country, followed by Christian Medical College in Ludhiana and the NIMS stands at the third position, it said.

Government Support and Free Transplants

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy congratulated the NIMS medical team for achieving the milestone and for rendering exceptional service to patients suffering from kidney ailments.

Out of 2,000 patients, 1,900 people (95 per cent) underwent kidney transplant operations free of cost under the government's Rajiv Aarogyasri scheme and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The institute has already set a record by performing 500 kidney transplants within a span of just three years and four months (from January 2023, when the Congress government assumed office), the release said.

NIMS Director Bheerappa Nagari thanked CM Reddy and Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha for their constant support to the kidney transplant programme in NIMS.

History and Evolution of the Transplant Programme

The first kidney transplant by the department of urology of the NIMS was performed in 1989. Since then, it has evolved into one of the most significant transplant programmes in the government health care setup in the country, combining experience, affordability, and teamwork, the NIMS said in a release.

Between 1989 and 2010, NIMS performed 448 renal transplants, 552 transplants from 2011 to June 2017, followed by 500 transplants between June 2017 and January 2023.

However, actual acceleration in the programme came when the last 500 transplants were done within three years and four months, it said.

Advanced Surgical Techniques

In the journey of 2,000 renal transplants, the urology team has performed several complicated renal transplant surgeries, such as transplant in multiple renal vessels with complicated anastomosis, pediatric renal transplant, and redo transplant in a patient with a previously failed transplant.

The urology team has achieved another significant milestone in 2025, when it performed the first robotic renal transplant in a government setting in South India, underlining its commitment to innovation in public-sector hospitals like NIMS, the release said.

Other than kidney transplant surgeries, NIMS Urology team performs around 11,000 other urology surgeries in a year, which includes more than 500 robotic surgeries in less than three years.

The kidney transplant programme was headed by Rahul Devraj, senior professor and head of the department of urology in NIMS.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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