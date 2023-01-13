NIA to probe Rajouri attacks; Shah assures Jammu of foolproof security

The probe into the recent terror attacks in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday, as he assured the people of Jammu region of a secure atmosphere with a new action plan having 360-degree security net.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah chairs the security review meeting, in Jammu, January 13, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

He said strengthening Village Defence Guards has nothing to do with the twin attacks in Dhangri on January 1 and 2 that left seven people dead and several others injured as the decision to empower these volunteers was taken in August last year.

While five persons were killed in the terrorist firing on January 1, two children lost their lives in an improvised explosive device explosion the next day.

"The government of India has handed over the case related to two incidents in as many days (in Dhangri) to NIA yesterday. The NIA and Jammu police will together investigate this case along with all other terror incidents in Jammu region which had taken place in the past one-and-a-half years," Shah told a press conference after chairing a high-level security review meeting at Raj Bhavan in Jammu.

He was scheduled to visit Dhangri village but could not due to inclement weather.

"I have come here to meet the victims of the terror attack in Rajouri and share their grief. The visit cannot happen due to inclement weather but I have talked to the members of all the seven victim families on phone," Shah, who was flanked by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, said.

"Their courage is an example for the country and all of them were of the view that this is our region and we will not leave (under terror threat). Some of them had come from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and they are upbeat in their mood to fight terrorists despite such a major incident," he said.

Shah said he will definitely come again and meet them.”

He assured the people that the terrorists involved in the attack would be identified and brought before the court within the shortest possible time.

On the security review meeting, the home minister said they have a detailed discussion in which all security agencies took part and conveyed that police, BSF, CRPF, SIA and Army are 100 per cent prepared to deal with any situation and stop such incidents in future.

"The meeting also discussed in detail the issue of over ground workers, support system of terror groups and their informers. We can say a 360-degree security net has been drawn (to root out terrorism) and all the agencies assured us. Out intelligence agencies are also chalked out their strategy to increase their activities," he said.

Shah said a time-bound action plan has been drawn up, which envisages tightening of security grid across all areas of Jammu division, within three months.

In response to another question about terrorist activities post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, he reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir recorded the lowest incidents of violence and deaths during the past three years.

"You cannot say anything on the basis of one incident or some data. If you want an entire picture, you have to take into account everything since the birth of terrorism till date. After abrogations of Article 370, the number of incidents were lowest and so are the deaths in the past three years," he said.