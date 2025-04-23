HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » NIA team reaches Pahalgam to probe terrorist attack

NIA team reaches Pahalgam to probe terrorist attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 23, 2025 16:20 IST

x

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) led by an Inspector General on Wednesday reached terror-hit Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said.

IMAGE: A view of the terror attack site in Baisaran, Pahalgam on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The team would provide assistance to the local police probing Tuesday's dastardly terrorist attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists from different parts of the country, were killed in cold blood, the sources said.

The anti-terror agency's team visited the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam, the spot of Tuesday's deadly terrorist strike, they said.

 

A group of terrorists on Tuesday afternoon gunned down male tourists milling around eateries, taking pony rides or just picnicking with their families at the meadow touted as 'Mini Switzerland' for its serene beauty.

Security agencies have released sketches of three men suspected to be involved in the gruesome attack.

The trio, identified as Pakistanis, are Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah and Abu Talha, officials said.

The sketches were prepared with the help of the survivors' description of the attackers, they said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Easy To Follow Diet Tips From Celebs

webstory image 2

Be Bike Fit! 8 Reasons To Embrace Daily Cycling

webstory image 3

Chatpata Avocado Chutney: 10-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Pahalgam victims' families break down before Amit Shah1:29

Pahalgam victims' families break down before Amit Shah

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour4:09

JD Vance, family land in Agra for Taj Mahal tour

Amit Shah reaches Pahalgam attack site 2:46

Amit Shah reaches Pahalgam attack site

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD