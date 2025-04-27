HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » NIA takes over probe into Pahalgam terror attack

NIA takes over probe into Pahalgam terror attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 27, 2025 12:28 IST

The National Investigation Agency has taken over the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, officials said on Sunday.

IMAGE: Security personnel talks to the local people at the site of Pahalgam terror attack in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, April 24, 2025. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

The teams, overseen by an Inspector General of Police, a Deputy Inspector General of Police and a Superintendent of Police from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses to the attack that took place on Tuesday at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir, they said.

 

The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists, the officials said.

The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the horrendous attack that has shocked the nation, they said.

NIA teams, which have been camping at the terror attack site since Wednesday, have intensified the search for evidence, they said.

The anti-terror agency has taken over the Pahalgam terror attack case following orders from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
