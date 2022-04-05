News
Rediff.com  » News » Next census will be digital with provision for self-enumeration: Govt in LS

Next census will be digital with provision for self-enumeration: Govt in LS

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
April 05, 2022 17:38 IST
The upcoming census will be digital for the first time and people will have the option of self enumeration, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: PTI Photo

The housing listing phase of the census and the exercise to update the National Population Register were scheduled to be carried out across the country from April 1 to September 30, 2020, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

 

"The forthcoming census is to be the first digital census and there is a provision for self-enumeration. The census 2021 and related field activities have been postponed until further orders due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic," Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a question.

According to the earlier schedule, the census would have its reference date as March 1, 2021, and in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, it would have been October 1, 2020.

The census operation continues to be on hold and the government is yet to announce the new schedule.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
