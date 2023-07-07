News
Rediff.com  » News » 'Never heard...': Cong on US envoy's remarks on Manipur

'Never heard...': Cong on US envoy's remarks on Manipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 07, 2023 16:14 IST
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Friday objected strongly to United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti's reported remarks on Manipur and said he doubts if the new American envoy is cognisant of the torturous history of bilateral ties and India's sensitivity about interference, perceived or real, in its internal affairs.

IMAGE: United States Ambassador to India Eric Michael Garcetti at Rabindra Bharati University in Kolkata. Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at a press conference in Kolkata on Thursday, Garcetti reportedly said the violence and killings in Manipur are a matter of "human concern" and the US is "ready to assist" India in dealing with the situation "if asked".

Reacting to the remarks, Tewari said on Twitter, "To the best of my recollection going back at least four decades in public life, I have never heard an US Ambassador making a statement of this nature about the internal affairs of India."

"We faced challenges in Punjab, J-K , northeast over the decades and surmounted those with sagacity and wisdom," the former Union minister said.

Even when Robin Raphel would be "loquacious" on Jammu and Kashmir in the 1990s, US ambassadors in India were circumspect, he said.

 

Raphel is a former US diplomat who looked after south and central Asian affairs.

"I doubt if the new @USAmbIndia @ericgarcetti is cognisant of the convoluted and torturous history of US-India relations and our sensitivity about interference perceived or real, well intentioned or mal intentioned into our internal affairs," the Congress MP from Punjab said.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed latched onto the US ambassador's remarks to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"US ambassador Eric Garcetti on Manipur violence -- 'It's about human concerns. You don't have to be Indian to care when children or individuals die in this violence.' Sadly, @narendramodi doesn't seem to have any human concerns, because he hasn't mentioned Manipur even once!" she said on Twitter.

More than 100 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Around 40,000 central security personnel, besides the Manipur Police, have been deployed to control the violence and bring back normality in the state.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
