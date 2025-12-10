HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Netanyahu calls Modi, gets support for Gaza Peace Plan

December 10, 2025 23:47 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.

IMAGE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photograph: @IsraeliPM_X/ANI Photo

Netanyahu called Modi and shared views on the situation in West Asia.

'PM Modi reaffirmed India's support for efforts towards a just and durable peace in the region, including early implementation of the Gaza Peace Plan,' a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

 

It said both leaders expressed satisfaction at the continued momentum in India-Israel Strategic Partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening these ties for mutual benefit.

'The two leaders strongly condemned terrorism and reiterated their zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,' the statement said.

The two leaders also agreed to remain in touch, it added.

