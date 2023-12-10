News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Nearly 10 Rajasthan BJP MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje

Nearly 10 Rajasthan BJP MLAs meet Vasundhara Raje

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
December 10, 2023 15:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Some newly elected Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs met former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje at her Civil Lines residence on Sunday, amid suspense over whom the party will pick for the chief ministerial post in the state.

IMAGE: BJP MLA Vasundhara Raje poses for a picture with supporters. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP is yet to announce the meeting of the legislature party to choose its leader, who will be the chief minister.

Nearly 10 MLAs, including Ajay Singh and Babu Singh, were at Raje's residence, sources in the party said.

 

Raje, a two-time chief minister, is among the frontrunners for the CM post.

Earlier, on Monday and Tuesday, several BJP MLAs had met Raje and the meetings were seen as a show of strength. She was recently in Delhi, where she also met the BJP president JP Nadda.

The party has already announced three observers, including Union Minister Rajnath Singh, to oversee the legislature party meeting.

In the assembly election results declared November 30, the BJP got 115 seats while the Congress secured 69 seats.

Elections on 199 out of 200 seats in the state were held on November 25.

Polling in Karanpur, where the election was adjourned due to the demise of the Congress candidate, will be held on January 5 and results will be declared on January 8.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
BJP Worried About Vasundhara's Likely Revolt
BJP Worried About Vasundhara's Likely Revolt
'Ministers lost because of their arrogance'
'Ministers lost because of their arrogance'
Did 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Work Its Magic?
Did 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Work Its Magic?
Distributors flock to MFs as returns, flows improve
Distributors flock to MFs as returns, flows improve
Does 'Impact Player' rule have a negative impact?
Does 'Impact Player' rule have a negative impact?
Visa troubles for Pakistan team
Visa troubles for Pakistan team
Windies secure historic win over England
Windies secure historic win over England
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'BJP's Biggest Challenge Is...'

'BJP's Biggest Challenge Is...'

'If Scindia were to be made CM...'

'If Scindia were to be made CM...'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances