Rediff.com  » News » NCW chief recommends President's rule in Bengal

NCW chief recommends President's rule in Bengal

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 05, 2024 19:35 IST
National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and recommended President's rule in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali violence.

IMAGE: RAF personnel stop women protesting demanding the arrest of TMC leader Ajit Maity and others, at Bhanga Katpol area of Bermajur, Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas on February 25, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

Previously, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) had also recommended President rule in the Trinamool Congress-ruled state.

Speaking to PTI after meeting the President, Sharma said the situation in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali is still very dire.

 

"Sandeshkhali is not an isolated incident. Previously also many incidents of violence have been reported in the state and no action has been taken by the state government. Hence, NCW recommended to President Droupadi Murmu to impose President's rule in the state," she said.

Sharma said the President told her that she is aware of the situation in the state and is closely monitoring it.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have alleged that now-suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his 'gang' captured swathes of land by force, besides 'sexually harassing' them.

An NCW team recently visited West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to assess the situation there and review actions taken by the local authorities in response to reports of egregious violence and intimidation against women in the region.

A fact-finding report was also prepared by the commission which said that it has gathered disturbing testimonies of women alleging widespread fear and systematic abuse by both police officers and members of the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Sharma had also visited Sandeshkhali last month where she accused the West Bengal government of suppressing the voice of a large number of women in Sandeshkhali.

She led a delegation of the commission to the area and said her visit was to instil confidence in women there so that many of them come out and start speaking their minds.

The NCW chairperson had also alleged that the Mamata Banerjee government was trying to 'suppress the voice of women so that the truth would not come out'.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
