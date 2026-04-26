NCSC Investigates Mamata Banerjee's Alleged Derogatory Remarks

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is under investigation by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes following allegations of using derogatory language against the Scheduled Castes community during an election rally.

Key Points The NCSC has taken suo motu cognisance of Mamata Banerjee's alleged derogatory remarks against the Scheduled Castes community.

The NCSC has directed West Bengal officials to submit a detailed report within three days.

The Commission warns of potential legal action if a response is not received in time.

The BJP has criticised Banerjee, accusing her of being anti-Dalit and anti-Constitution.

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Sunday took suo motu cognisance of a video clip allegedly showing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee using "derogatory" language against the SC community during an election rally.

NCSC Demands Report on Alleged Anti-SC Remarks

The NCSC has written to the chief secretary of West Bengal and the director general of police, directing them to submit a detailed report within three days of the receipt of the notice.

The Commission referred to a video that appeared on "Kolkata TV" on April 26 regarding Banerjee's alleged remarks made during a rally in Kolkata's Chowringhee area recently while campaigning for a TMC candidate during the ongoing assembly polls in the state.

"Suo-Moto Cognisance has been taken by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes on a video that appeared in 'Kolkata TV' dated 26.04.2026 wherein derogatory language has been used by Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal, against SC community (sic)," the notice stated.

"The Commission has decided to investigate/inquire into the matter in pursuance of the powers conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India. You are hereby requested to submit an action taken report to the undersigned within 3 days," it said.

Potential Legal Action Against Mamata Banerjee

It warned that failure to respond within the stipulated time may lead to the Commission exercising powers of a civil court, including the issuance of a summons for personal appearance.

"In case the Commission does not receive a reply within the stipulated time, the Commission may exercise the powers of Civil Courts conferred on it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India and issue summons for your appearance in person or by a representative before the Commission," the notice read.

In a press statement, the Commission said such comments are "not only objectionable but also constitute a punishable offence under Section 3(1)(s) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act".

"On April 23, 2026, while addressing an election rally at Chowringhee in Kolkata in support of a TMC candidate, Mamata Banerjee, while explaining the work done by her government, used a term considered derogatory towards the SC community in the Janbazar area," it said.

Political Fallout and BJP's Response

NCSC Chairman Kishor Makwana said the Commission is committed to safeguarding the constitutional rights and dignity of Scheduled Castes and "will not tolerate caste-based insults at any level".

He said that incidents of atrocities and violence against the Scheduled Castes have been increasing in West Bengal and termed the alleged remarks as "unfortunate".

Latching onto the issue, the BJP alleged that Banerjee "claims to be the voice of the poor and marginalised, yet openly humiliates the very communities she pretends to protect".

"This isn't just shameful - it's a punishable offence under Section 3(1)(x) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The same law she swore to uphold!" BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said on X.

"This is the real TMC -- anti-Dalit, anti-SC, and anti-Constitution! 'Dalits' of Bengal have been cheated long enough. It's time to see through this facade!" he said.