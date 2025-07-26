HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
NCERT developing special module on Operation Sindoor

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 26, 2025 20:29 IST

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is developing a special classroom module on Operation Sindoor to help students learn about India's defence strategy and diplomatic response, according to sources.

The module will have two parts -- first for students from class 3 to 8 and another one for students from class 9 to 12.

A source said that the special module prepared by the NCERT will have 8 to 10 pages focussing on India's strategic military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

 

"The aim is to make students understand how nations respond to terror threats and how defence, diplomacy, and coordination between ministries play a role in national security," the source said.

Twenty-six men were gunned down in front of their family members in a deadly terror attack in in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

India retaliated by targeting terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, leading to a four-day conflict between the two countries.

A special discussion on Operation Sindoor would also be taken up in the Lok Sabha from Monday after a weeklong virtual washout of Parliament proceedings.

The opposition made a strong demand for a discussion on Operation Sindoor on the first day of the Monsoon session.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs S Jaishankar are likely to participate in the 16-hour debate that is expected to stretch over three days.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
