News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Navy responds to drone attack on vessel in Gulf of Aden

Navy responds to drone attack on vessel in Gulf of Aden

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 18, 2024 14:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A Marshall Island-flagged cargo vessel with 22 crew members, including nine Indians, came under a drone strike in the Gulf of Aden on Wednesday night and the Indian Navy swiftly responded to the attack, officials said.

Photograph: ANI on X

The Indian Navy's 'mission deployed' guided missile destroyer INS Visakhapatnam responded to the attack within an hour of receiving a distress call from the vessel Genco Picardy, they said.

The merchant vessel was attacked 60 nautical miles South of Port Aden.

 

The officials said Indian Navy's EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) specialists boarded the vessel early Thursday morning to inspect the damaged area.

The EOD specialists, after a thorough inspection, have cleared the ship for further transit, they said.

The vessel is proceeding to the next port of call.

'INS Visakhapatnam, mission deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy operations, swiftly responded to a distress call by Marshall Island flagged MV Genco Picardy following a drone attack at 2311 hrs on Wednesday,' an Indian Navy spokesperson said.

'INS Visakhapatnam, undertaking anti piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden, acknowledged the distress call and intercepted the vessels at 0030 hours Thursday in order to provide assistance,' he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Houthi Attacks Won't Affect India's Fuel Supplies
Houthi Attacks Won't Affect India's Fuel Supplies
Will attacks on ships in Red Sea affect India?
Will attacks on ships in Red Sea affect India?
Shippers Are Worried About Red Sea Attacks
Shippers Are Worried About Red Sea Attacks
Adelaide Test: Aus close in on win against Windies
Adelaide Test: Aus close in on win against Windies
Orry's Shocking Revelations: 'I am dating 5 people'
Orry's Shocking Revelations: 'I am dating 5 people'
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Woof! Woof! Time To Play
Woof! Woof! Time To Play
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

INDIAN NAVY RESCUES 15 INDIANS ON HIJACKED SHIP

INDIAN NAVY RESCUES 15 INDIANS ON HIJACKED SHIP

Why Securing Gateway of Tears Is Critical For India

Why Securing Gateway of Tears Is Critical For India

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances