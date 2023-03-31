News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Navjot Sidhu likely to be released from jail on Apr 1

Navjot Sidhu likely to be released from jail on Apr 1

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
March 31, 2023 15:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be released from the Patiala jail on April 1, said his counsel HPS Varma on Friday.

IMAGE: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 59-year-old was serving a one-year sentence in a 1988 road rage case.

On May 20 last year, Sidhu, the former Punjab Congress chief, was jailed following his surrender before a court in Patiala after he was sentenced to one-year rigorous imprisonment by the Supreme Court.

 

The top court had in its order said any sympathy in imposing an inadequate sentence would do more harm to the justice system and undermine the public confidence in the efficacy of law.

A 65-year-old man, named Gurnam Singh, had died in the incident.

Varma said as per the Punjab Prison rules, a convict with good behaviour is entitled for general remission.

"He is most likely to be released on Saturday from the Patiala jail," said Varma.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Sidhu lodged with 4 inmates, didn't eat on 1st night
Sidhu lodged with 4 inmates, didn't eat on 1st night
Beginning of end of Sidhu's political career?
Beginning of end of Sidhu's political career?
Navjot Sidhu: Trojan in Punjab Congress or rescuer?
Navjot Sidhu: Trojan in Punjab Congress or rescuer?
IPL: Injury-hit KKR, PBKS look to make positive start
IPL: Injury-hit KKR, PBKS look to make positive start
Life Of Pi Comes Alive Again
Life Of Pi Comes Alive Again
EC flying squad checks K'taka CM's car ahead of polls
EC flying squad checks K'taka CM's car ahead of polls
BJP, not Hindus, behind Ram Navami clashes: Mamata
BJP, not Hindus, behind Ram Navami clashes: Mamata
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Nothing Rigorous About Sidhu's Prison Term

Nothing Rigorous About Sidhu's Prison Term

No Cong leader seen with Sidhu as he goes to jail

No Cong leader seen with Sidhu as he goes to jail

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances