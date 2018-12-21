National Herald told to vacate premises in 2 weeks

Last updated on: December 21, 2018 15:25 IST

Associated Journals Ltd, publisher of the Congress newspaper National Herald, was on Friday directed by the Delhi high court to vacate its premises in the national capital within two weeks.

The high court dismissed Associated Journals's plea challenging the Centre's order to vacate its premises.

The Land and Development Office said in its order that no press had been functioning on the premises for at least 10 years and it was being used for commercial purposes in violation of the lease deed.

Associated Journals denied the allegations in its petition filed in the high court.

However, Justice Sunil Gaur rejected Associated Journals's contentions challenging the Centre's October 30 order ending its 56-year-old lease.

The high court said Associated Journals would have to vacate the premises within two weeks after which proceedings under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971 would be initiated.

Associated Journals had opposed the Centre's stand, saying that publication of the newspaper's online editions began in 2016 and the issue of absence of a printing press in the premises was not raised then.

It said the government kept silent till April 2018 when it again sent a notice for inspection and in which it said that it was coming to check breaches mentioned in notice of October 10, 2016.

Associated Journals also argued that several major newspapers carry out printing elsewhere.

The court earlier asked the government to maintain the status quo with regard to enforcement of the October 30 order.

During the arguments, the Centre contended that transfer of 98 per cent stake in Associated Journals to Young Indian when the latter bought the former's Rs 90 crore debt for a consideration of Rs 50 lakh led to a 'virtual' sale of the National Herald building.

Associated Journals alleged that the proceedings were being initiated for the purposes of 'scuttling the voices of dissent' and the voice of the largest Opposition party in the country, a reference to the Congress.

Without naming the Bharatiya Janata Party, Associated Journals alleged that the order, issued under pressure and directives from the ruling party at the Centre, is vitiated by mala fide, bias and had 'oblique political motives'.

The The Land and Development Office had ended the lease -- entered into with Associated Journals on August 2, 1962 and made perpetual on January 10, 1967 -- asking the company to hand over the possession by November 15.

The order said that failure to hand over possession would lead to initiation of proceedings under the Public Premises Act.

In its plea, Associated Journals said digital versions of the English newspaper National Herald, Hindi newspaper Navjivan and Urdu newspaper Qaumi Awaz have commenced since 2016-3017.

The weekly newspaper National Herald on Sunday resumed publication on September 24 last year and the place of publication was the said premises, Aassociated Journals said, adding that the Hindi weekly newspaper Sunday Navjivan was also being published since October this year from the same premises.