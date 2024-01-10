News
Rediff.com  » News » Naresh Goyal gets court nod to visit ailing wife, can consult doctors

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 10, 2024 20:50 IST
A special court in Mumbai has permitted Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal, an accused in the alleged fraud of Rs 538 crore on Canara Bank, to meet his ailing wife on January 13 on humanitarian grounds.

IMAGE: Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. Photograph: ANI Photo

He has also been allowed to consult his private doctors for multiple ailments.

The order came days after Goyal told the court that he had "lost every hope of life and it would be "better if he died in jail" than living in such a situation.

 

Goyal had submitted that he was missing his wife very badly who is in the last stage of cancer.

Special Judge M G Deshpande on Tuesday permitted Goyal to meet his wife at their Mumbai residence on January 13 and also allowed him to consult his private doctors for multiple ailments he is suffering from, between January 10 to 12.

The judge said there is no dispute or difference regarding the fact that the accused is turning 75 years old and has multiple illnesses.

His body is not responding properly to keep him well. Additional fact is also not much disputed that his wife is bedridden, suffering from cancer, the court said.

"His only daughter is also reportedly not well enough to look after her mother. In this way, the accused and his wife have become orphans. In such a situation, the feeling of meeting the ailing wife once is quite natural," the judge noted.

No prejudice will be caused to the ED if the same is allowed, the judge said.

"Considering this exceptional situation, I am of the opinion that empathy warrants considering the prayer of accused Naresh Goyal to meet ends of justice on humanitarian grounds," he said.

The ED can depute their staff to monitor this process so that there will be no activity which would be allegedly detrimental to the case, the judge added.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Goyal on September 1 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following a long session of questioning at the central agency's office in Mumbai.

He is currently in judicial custody and lodged at Arthur Road jail in Mumbai.

The money laundering case stems from an FIR of the Central Bureau of Investigation against Jet Airways, Goyal, his wife Anita and some former company executives of the now-grounded private airline in connection with an alleged Rs 538-crore fraud case at the Canara Bank.

The FIR was registered on the bank's complaint which alleged that it sanctioned credit limits and loans to Jet Airways (India) Ltd to the tune of Rs 848.86 crore of which Rs 538.62 crore was outstanding.

