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Mamata Banerjee, Suvendu Adhikari Remember Nandigram Victims

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 14, 2026 15:04 IST

West Bengal leaders Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari commemorate the Nandigram massacre anniversary, honouring the victims of the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement and highlighting ongoing support for the state's farming community.

Key Points

  • Mamata Banerjee and Suvendu Adhikari paid tribute to the 14 victims of the Nandigram massacre during the anti-land acquisition movement in 2007.
  • Banerjee's government observes March 14 as 'Farmers' Day' in remembrance of the Nandigram martyrs.
  • Suvendu Adhikari honoured the victims, emphasizing that their sacrifices in the fight against forcible land acquisition would never be forgotten.
  • The West Bengal government's Krishak Bandhu scheme provides financial assistance to farmers, sharecroppers, and cultivators.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday paid tributes to the 14 protesters who were killed in firing during the anti-land acquisition movement at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on this day in 2007.

In her message, Banerjee remembered the victims, saying the soil of Nandigram was soaked with blood 19 years ago.

 

"Immortal martyrs will always remain immortal. Victory to Nandigram," she said, recalling the sacrifices made by the protesters.

Fourteen people were killed, and over a hundred others were seriously injured in the incident, which remains one of the bloodiest episodes in the state's political history.

She said March 14 is observed as 'Farmers' Day' every year in memory of the martyrs of the agrarian land movement in Nandigram.

She described farmers as the "pride of the state" and the "providers of food".

Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA from Nandigram, Suvendu Adhikari, paid floral tributes at the martyrs' memorials at Gokulnagar Adhikari Para and Sonachura in Nandigram to honour those who lost their lives in the movement to protect agricultural land.

Paying homage, Adhikari said the sacrifices of the martyrs would never be forgotten and described March 14, 2007, as a "cursed day" in the political history of the state.

"The sacrifice of the martyrs will never be forgotten. The struggle against subjugation and forcible land acquisition in Nandigram remains in our memory," he said, offering respects to those who died in the movement and chanting slogans in their memory.

Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee also paid tribute to the 'martyrs of Nandigram' and shared an image of him offering a floral tribute to the deceased at a memorial in the city.

Government Initiatives for Farmers

Highlighting state initiatives for the farming community, Banerjee said the government's Krishak Bandhu (New) scheme provides financial assistance of Rs 10,000 annually to farmers, sharecroppers and cultivators.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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