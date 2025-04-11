HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nainar Nagendran set to lead TN BJP; Annamalai gets national role

Nainar Nagendran set to lead TN BJP; Annamalai gets national role

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
April 11, 2025 17:44 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party legislator from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli constituency, Nainar Nagendran is all set to become the next state chief of the BJP, succeeding K Annamalai, who is now all set for a national role that seems to be an apparent reward for his work in the Dravidian heartland.

IMAGE: BJP legislator Nainar Nagendran, who is set to become the party's TN president. Photograph: ANI Photo

BJP senior and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the city to review the party's functioning and also discuss alliance-related matters ahead of 2026 state polls, said Annamalai had made "commendable accomplishments."

"The Tamil Nadu BJP has received a nomination for the post of state president only from Shri @NainarBJP Ji. As the President of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit, Shri @annamalai_k Ji has made commendable accomplishments. Whether it is carrying the policies of PM Shri @narendramodi Ji to people or the programs of the party from village to village, Annamalai Ji's contribution has been unprecedented."

 

"The BJP will leverage Annamalai Ji's organisational skills in the party's national framework," Shah said in a social media update.

Nagendran was the lone contestant in the fray with the backing of BJP leadership.

Nagendran, currently the state vice president, was formerly with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

He was the first aspirant to arrive at the BJP state headquarters, Kamalalayam, in T Nagar, and file the nomination.

His name was proposed by the current party chief K Annamalai, Union Minister L Murugan, former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan, and BJP legislator and Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan.

He is set to be officially announced as the new state president later.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
