Nagpur woman kills daughter, roams with body for 4km

Nagpur woman kills daughter, roams with body for 4km

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 22, 2024 13:26 IST
A woman allegedly killed her three-year-old daughter after a fight with her husband in Maharashtra's Nagpur city and roamed around 4 km on streets with the body before informing the police about the incident, officials said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The incident took place on Monday evening in the MIDC police station limits, they said.

The accused, Twinkle Raut (23), and her husband Rama Laxman Raut (24) moved to Nagpur four years ago in search of employment.

 

They worked at a paper products company and resided at a room in the firm's premises on Hingna Road in the MIDC area, an official said

Their relationship was marked by frequent quarrels stemming from mutual distrust, the police said.

The couple again had a fight at around 4 pm on Monday, the official from MIDC police station said.

Amid the heated exchange, their daughter began to cry.

The woman, in a fit of rage, took the daughter out of the house and allegedly throttled the child to death under a tree, the official said.

She later walked with the body for almost four kilometres. At around 8 pm, she spotted a police patrolling vehicle and informed the security personnel about the incident, he said.

The police rushed the child to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The MIDC police subsequently arrested the woman and booked her under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder), he said.

The woman was later produced in a court which remanded her to police custody till May 24, the official added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

