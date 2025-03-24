HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Nagpur violence: HC stays razing houses of 2 accused, raps admin

Nagpur violence: HC stays razing houses of 2 accused, raps admin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 24, 2025 19:36 IST

x

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court on Monday ordered a stay on the demolition of the houses of two accused, including Fahim Khan, in the violence case, rapping the administration for "high-handedness".

IMAGE: Civic authorities demolish house of violence accused Faheem Khan in Nagpur, Maharashtra, March 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

While Khan's two-storey house was razed before the high court passed the order in the afternoon, authorities halted the demolition of the illegal portions of the other accused Yusuf Sheikh's house following the court's directive.

The duo had moved the high court on Monday against the demolition seeking an urgent hearing.

 

A division bench of Justices Nitin Sambre and Vrushali Joshi heard the pleas.

The bench questioned why the owners of the houses were not given a hearing before demolishing alleged illegal portions.

The action was taken in a high-handedness manner, without giving a hearing to the owners of the property, the bench noted.

Advocate Ashwin Ingole, appearing for Khan, said the court has sought a response from the government and civic authorities and posted the matter for further hearing on April 15.

The bench said if it comes to the conclusion that the demolition was carried out illegally then the authorities would have to pay for the damage caused, Ingole claimed.

Amid heavy police security, civic authorities on Monday morning demolished Khan's house for unauthorised construction.

Authorities had started removing an illegally constructed portion of Yusuf Sheikh's house in Mahal area, the epicentre of the March 17 violence.

Fahim Khan, a leader of the Minority Democratic Party, was booked for sedition. He is among over 100 persons arrested for the violence.

A few days back, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation had issued a notice to Khan, citing various lapses and the lack of the building plan approval (for his house), sources said.

At around 10.30 am on Monday, three earth-moving machines of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation started demolishing his house, located at Sanjay Bagh Colony in Yashodhara Nagar area here, amid heavy security and drone surveillance in the entire area.

The house, registered in the name of Khan's mother, was located on a plot of Nagpur Improvement Trust (Lease) and the lease ended in 2020, a civic official said.

There was no sanction plan for the building and the entire construction was unauthorised, the official said, adding the action was being taken under the MRTP Act.

A notice of demolition was given 24 hours prior to the action, the official said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Nagpur minority leader Fahim Khan booked for sedition
Nagpur minority leader Fahim Khan booked for sedition
Nagpur violence: Minority leader Fahim Khan held for leading protest
Nagpur violence: Minority leader Fahim Khan held for leading protest
Nagpur violence: 140 online posts with objectionable content identified
Nagpur violence: 140 online posts with objectionable content identified
Nagpur violence: Police to identify 1,000 suspects; 18 special teams formed
Nagpur violence: Police to identify 1,000 suspects; 18 special teams formed
Bulldozer will roll if needed: Fadnavis on Nagpur violence
Bulldozer will roll if needed: Fadnavis on Nagpur violence

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Foods That Heal: 7 Top Anti-Inflammatory Foods

webstory image 2

10 Salman Khan Movies On OTT

webstory image 3

AMAZING SONGS, Coming Up!

VIDEOS

Salman Khan spotted with his rumored girlfriend Iulia Vantur at the airport0:35

Salman Khan spotted with his rumored girlfriend Iulia...

Anil Kapoor spotted at Kalina Airport1:01

Anil Kapoor spotted at Kalina Airport

Fan comes too close for a selfie, Watch Malaika's reaction0:40

Fan comes too close for a selfie, Watch Malaika's reaction

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD