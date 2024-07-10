News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Muslim women entitled to alimony on divorce, rules SC

Muslim women entitled to alimony on divorce, rules SC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 10, 2024 11:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a Muslim woman can seek maintenance from her husband under section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which is applicable to all married women irrespective of religion.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih, which pronounced a separate but concurrent verdict, said section 125 of the erstwhile CrPC which deals with wife's legal right to maintenance, covers Muslim women.

"We are hereby dismissing the criminal appeal with the major conclusion that section 125 would be applicable to all women and not just married women," Justice Nagarathna said while pronouncing the verdict.

 

The bench said maintenance is not charity but the right of married women and it is applicable to all married women irrespective of their religion.

The top court dismissed the petition of one Mohd Abdul Samad, who has challenged the order of the Telangana high court refusing to interfere with the maintenance order of the family court.

He has contended that a divorced Muslim woman is not entitled for maintenance under Section 125 of CrPC and has to invoke the provisions of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Divorce) Act, 1986.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Divorce And The Business World
Divorce And The Business World
Seeking alimony? Here's what you need to do!
Seeking alimony? Here's what you need to do!
Wife entitled to equal share in property: Madras HC
Wife entitled to equal share in property: Madras HC
Robust production, new initiatives to drive Coal India
Robust production, new initiatives to drive Coal India
The Gavaskar@75 Quiz
The Gavaskar@75 Quiz
We trust that India...: US on Modi-Putin bonhomie
We trust that India...: US on Modi-Putin bonhomie
Modi To Finalise 100-Day Agenda After...
Modi To Finalise 100-Day Agenda After...
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

'Now, men will be a bit scared to say talaq'

'Now, men will be a bit scared to say talaq'

Bombay HC asks woman to pay alimony to ex-husband

Bombay HC asks woman to pay alimony to ex-husband

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances