'Muslim-mukt Bharat': Assam BJP faces backlash for AI video

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Assam Bharatiya Janata Party for posting a "disgusting" AI video that depicts a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP.

IMAGE: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Photograph: @aimim_national/X

The Hyderabad MP in a post on 'X', alleged that the very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for the saffron party, and "their dream is a Muslim-mukt bharat".

"BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP. They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form. The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them, their dream is a Muslim-mukt bharat. Besides this constant whining, they've no vision for India," Owaisi said, referring to Assam BJP's AI video.