Musk replies to Modi, says looking forward to India visit

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Saturday said he is looking forward to visiting India later this year.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being presented a gift by Tesla CEO Elon Musk during a bilateral meeting at Blair House, in Washington, DC on February 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The tech billionaire's remarks came a day after he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke and discussed the immense potential for collaboration in technology and innovation.

"It was an honor to speak with PM Modi. I am looking forward to visiting India later this year!" Musk said in a post on X.

Musk is considered one of the most influential persons in the Donald Trump administration and is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aimed at cutting government expenditure and reducing the federal workforce.

After their talk on Friday, Modi took to X and said, "Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation."

"India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains," he added.