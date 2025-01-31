Govt's pace of work tripled in 3rd term: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said the pace of work has tripled in the third term of her government which has worked with strong determination to lift the economy out of the state of "policy paralysis".

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget Session, New Delhi, January 31, 2025. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is also seen. Photograph: ANI Photo/Sansad TV

Addressing both the Houses of Parliament assembled together in the Lok Sabha chamber, she said the nation was witnessing major decisions and policies being implemented at an extraordinary speed, with the highest priority given to the poor, the middle class, the youth, women, and farmers.

"My government is infusing new energy through unprecedented achievements in this Amrit Kaal of India's development journey. The pace of work has tripled in this third term," she said in her 60-minute speech, peppered with occasional protests from the opposition benches.

In an address to the two Houses at the beginning of the first session of Parliament every year, the president outlines the vision of the government and this is considered a policy statement.

The address also outlines the views of the government on key issues and also gives out a broad roadmap for the future.

At the outset, Murmu condoled the deaths of pilgrims at the Kumbh congregation at Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya on Wednesday when millions of faithful had gathered from all over the country to bathe at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

She also paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away recently.

Murmu listed out the achievements of the government including building houses for three crore additional families, welfare of tribals, issuing property cards for the rural folks, building rural roads and extending the health insurance scheme to six crore citizens above the age of 70 years.

"The government has also made swift progress on critical issues like 'One Nation-One Election' and the 'Waqf Act Amendment'," she said.

She said India was setting an example for the world by emerging as a pillar of economic, social, and political stability in an environment of global instability.

Murmu said the world has placed its "trust" in India's "strength, policy, and intent".

In this context, she especially mentioned key groupings such as Quad, BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and G20.

The President said the government has taken "historic" initiatives to ensure defence of India's borders and internal security and "highly encouraging results" were seen in achieving self-reliance, especially in the defence sector.

She lauded the Indian Space Research Organisation for launching 100 missions from the spaceport at Sriharikota and asserted that the day was not far when an Indian citizen will travel to space aboard the indigenously developed Gaganyaan spacecraft.

"My government has worked with strong determination to lift the economy out of a state of policy paralysis. Despite global concerns such as the COVID-19 pandemic, its aftermath, and war-related uncertainties, the Indian economy has demonstrated remarkable stability and resilience, proving its strength," she said.

The President said the government has also implemented several significant measures to promote Ease of Doing Business and introduced the GST system with the spirit of 'One Nation, One Tax' which has been benefiting all states across the country.

Noting that development is truly meaningful when its benefits reach the person standing at the last rung of society, the President said initiatives like the construction of 12 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, 10 crore free LPG connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, ration for 80 crore needy citizens, the Saubhagya Yojana, and the Jal Jeevan Mission have given poor the confidence that they can live with dignity.

"When poor people are provided with a dignified life, it instills a sense of empowerment that helps them fight poverty. Due to such efforts, 25 crore people have overcome poverty and are moving forward in life. They have formed a Neo Middle Class, a group that is infusing new energy into India's growth journey," she said.

Murmu said digital fraud, cybercrime and emerging technologies such as deep fakes pose challenges to India's social, economic, and national security.

She asserted that the government has consistently worked on policies of multi-dimensional and inclusive development.

"Therefore, while emphasising on physical infrastructure, equal efforts have also been made by my government for a social infrastructure revolution," she said.

Noting that the government in the past ten years has written new chapters of progress, one of which is the golden milestone of India's digital revolution, the President said today, India has emerged as a major global player in the field of digital technology.

"The launch of 5G services in India, alongside other leading nations, stands as a significant milestone in this journey. India's UPI technology has also impressed many developed countries. More than 50 per cent of the world's real-time digital transactions now take place in India.

"My government has utilised digital technology as a tool for social justice and equality. Digital payments are no longer confined to select individuals or classes. Today, even the smallest shopkeeper in India benefits from this facility," the President said.

Ahead of her address, Murmu was welcomed in Parliament premises by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and an official carrying the 'Sengol', adopted as a cultural symbol by the government.

The President arrived in a six-horse driven ceremonial buggy and was escorted by the horse-mounted Presidential bodyguard.

She was given a guard of honour in the lawns of the Parliament building and was escorted to the Lok Sabha chamber by Dhankhar, Modi, Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.