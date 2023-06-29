Mumbai man taking 7 kids to school on scooter held for murder bid

A man carrying seven children to school on his two-wheeler in Tardeo area of Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly attempting to commit culpable homicide, a police official said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 40-year-old man was apprehended mid-route on June 23 near the Mumbai Central bridge, he said.

"The accused is a coconut vendor. He was stopped while he was taking seven children to school on his scooter. He was charged under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of Motor Vehicles Act and arrested," the official said.

The police ensured the children were sent to school in a safer way, he added.