News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Mumbai man taking 7 kids to school on scooter held for murder bid

Mumbai man taking 7 kids to school on scooter held for murder bid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: June 29, 2023 16:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man carrying seven children to school on his two-wheeler in Tardeo area of Mumbai has been arrested for allegedly attempting to commit culpable homicide, a police official said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The 40-year-old man was apprehended mid-route on June 23 near the Mumbai Central bridge, he said.

 

"The accused is a coconut vendor. He was stopped while he was taking seven children to school on his scooter. He was charged under Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of Motor Vehicles Act and arrested," the official said.

The police ensured the children were sent to school in a safer way, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
How Lives Can Be Saved In Road Accidents
Why Sachin won't be part of Road Safety World Series
Why Sachin won't be part of Road Safety World Series
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India
Safety Isn't A High Priority In India
Root Etches Name in Ashes History
Root Etches Name in Ashes History
'There has to be continuity, consistency in selection'
'There has to be continuity, consistency in selection'
Gayle warns: Dominance of Big Three will kill the game
Gayle warns: Dominance of Big Three will kill the game
Satyaprem Ki Katha Review
Satyaprem Ki Katha Review
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

An accidental lesson on unsafe roads

An accidental lesson on unsafe roads

'Tighter seat belt rules work better than alarm'

'Tighter seat belt rules work better than alarm'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances