Mumbai civic polls: Mahayuti woos voters with AI, free bus travel for women

The Mahayuti alliance on Sunday unveiled a wide-ranging manifesto for the upcoming civic body elections in Mumbai, promising technology-led governance to make it a "global powerhouse", a 50 percent concession on fares for women in BEST buses and "freeing" the city from Bangladeshi migrants.

IMAGE: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who unveiled the document, said the BJP-Shiv Sena-RPI-Atawale alliance would combine "Japanese technology" with local administration to tackle chronic civic problems and bring services to citizens' mobile phones.

The manifesto has emphasised the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to curb corruption, speed up clearances and improve service delivery.

"The city has seen 25 years of inefficiency in civic governance, and now I want to tell people to give us the opportunity to bring transparency in civic administration," he said.

"Our goal is a corruption-free municipal corporation," Fadnavis said, outlining a "Municipality on your Mobile" initiative and an AI-driven platform to fast-track building approvals and ensure transparency in the real estate sector.

He also pledged AI labs in all municipal schools to equip students with future-ready skills.

Transport and women's safety figured prominently in the manifesto.

Fadnavis said the alliance aims to expand the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport fleet from around 5,000 to 10,000 buses, switch to electric vehicles and introduce a 50 percent concession on fares for women travellers.

He said new "midi" and "mini" services would improve last-mile connectivity around Metro and railway stations.

"We will free Mumbai of Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. With the help of IIT, we will develop an AI tool to identify Bangladeshi migrants," Fadnavis said.

He stated that Rs 17,000 crore had been pledged for a climate action plan, under which a circular economy will be prepared.

Speaking about the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Fadnavis said an ecosystem will be created to ensure the upgradation of micro businesses in the area, and even ineligible residents will be included.

The manifesto has also mentioned a "flood-free Mumbai" plan, promising the city would be free from inundation within five years by adopting Japanese techniques and collaborating with institutions such as IIT and VJTI for measures.

Fadnavis said that a research group from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will study the city's topography, and that the plan included constructing four new underground floodwater tanks and revamping existing drainage lines, alongside expediting work on the BRIMSTOWAD 2 project.

He further said that civic hospitals will be upgraded to the level of AIIMS, and a health card facility will be launched in which the medical history of every Mumbaikar will be digitalised to expedite treatment.

Housing and redevelopment commitments included a "Pagadimukt Mumbai" initiative to resolve tenancy issues and the promise of Occupancy Certificates for 20,000 stalled buildings, which the alliance said would benefit lakhs of residents.

The manifesto also proposed incentives for high-rises that adopt sustainable "Living Forest" practices.

Speaking on the occasion, deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stressed the preservation of Marathi culture alongside modernisation.

He said that a cultural department would be set up in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to promote local art and heritage, and announced plans for Marathi libraries, cultural centres and a "Mumbai Fellowship" programme for Marathi youth.

Shinde said that the school syllabus would include the history of Mumbai and the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, and reiterated plans for the Hindu Hridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Medical University.

He also outlined a redevelopment plan for 'koliwadas' and 'gaothans' aimed at protecting the identity and livelihoods of the Koli community and other original inhabitants of the city.