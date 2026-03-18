Opposition MPs Urge Amit Shah to Address Alleged Threats to Muslims in Uttam Nagar

Concerned about rising tensions, opposition MPs are calling on Home Minister Amit Shah to address alleged threats against the Muslim community in Uttam Nagar and ensure the safety and security of all citizens.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Opposition MPs express serious concerns over alleged threats and intimidation against the Muslim community in Uttam Nagar.

The MPs urge Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the Delhi Police to act firmly against individuals spreading hate and attempting to communalise the situation.

The letter highlights a perceived inadequate police response and calls for an independent review of police actions to address concerns of bias or inaction.

MPs emphasise the constitutional rights of all citizens to equality, freedom, and the right to life with dignity, which they believe are under strain in Uttam Nagar.

The letter follows protests by Hindu organisations in Uttam Nagar after the killing of a man, highlighting underlying tensions and the need for government intervention.

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and parliamentarians from some other opposition parties on Wednesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged threats to Muslims in Uttam Nagar and urged him to direct the Delhi Police to act firmly against those "spreading hate".

Jawed's letter comes days after members of several right-wing Hindu organisations on Sunday staged a protest in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar over the killing of a man earlier this month, demanding strict action against those responsible.

On March 4, 26-year-old Tarun was killed following a clash between his family and their neighbours in the JJ Colony area after a girl from Tarun's family threw a balloon, splashing a woman from the neighbour's family during Holi celebrations. Some Hindu outfits staged a protest against the killing and torched two vehicles of the accused family members.

MPs' Concerns and Demands

In his letter to Shah, Jawed said he writes to him with deep concern and a sense of urgency regarding the disturbing developments in Uttam Nagar, where members of the Muslim community are facing "open threats, intimidation, and a systematic attempt to create fear in their daily lives".

"What is unfolding is not an isolated law and order issue, but a pattern of targeted hostility that raises serious questions about the state's ability and willingness to protect all citizens equally.

"Public threats, inflammatory slogans, and the circulation of hate-filled content have created an atmosphere where a section of Indian citizens feel unsafe in the national capital itself," he said in the letter that was also signed by some MPs from parties like the SP, JMM and CPI(ML).

Jawed said equally troubling is the perception of selective or inadequate police response.

"When threats are issued so openly, and yet go unchecked, it erodes public confidence in law enforcement and emboldens those seeking to disturb communal harmony," he said.

The MP asserted that the Constitution does not permit fear as a condition of citizenship. He highlighted that Articles 14, 19, and 21 guarantee equality, freedom, and the right to life with dignity -- "rights that appear under strain in Uttam Nagar today," the letter said.

Call for Action

"I urge you to: take immediate cognisance of the situation and ensure accountability for any lapse in maintaining law and order. Direct the Delhi Police to act firmly and impartially against those spreading hate, issuing threats, or attempting to communalise the situation.

"Ensure visible and effective protection for vulnerable residents to restore confidence on the ground," Jawed said.

He also called for initiating an independent review of police action to address concerns of bias or inaction.

"The silence or delay of the state in such moments sends a dangerous message that intimidation can replace law, and fear can override rights. This must not be allowed in a constitutional democracy," he said.

"I urge you to act decisively and reaffirm that the Government of India stands for the security and dignity of every citizen, without exception," Jawed said.

Speaking with reporters, Jawed claimed that "terror" is being spread in Uttam Nagar and accused Shah and the Delhi Police of "not taking adequate steps".