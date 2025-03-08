HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
MP villagers dig fields for treasure after watching Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
March 08, 2025 14:47 IST

The administration in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district have started a probe after several people dug land around Asirgarh fort searching for hidden treasure.

IMAGE: People dig up fields for gold in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur after watching Hindi film Chhaava. Photograph: Screen grab/X

According to sources, people arrived in large numbers at the 15th-century fort, around 20 km from the district headquarters, over the last couple of days following rumours about a hidden treasure allegedly sparked by a depiction of the fort in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhava.

Burhanpur district collector Harsh Singh said, "It came to my knowledge that some people dug up fields in search of gold coins. I have told the sub-divisional magistrate to visit the spot."

 

He said even if people find some coins, they will be of archaeological importance.

"I have told the SDM to conduct a probe and stop the digging activity. If the administration finds the coins with people and it is proved they were found at the site, they will be considered government property," he said.

Waseem Khan, a resident of the area, said several people arrived around Asirgarh fort, and he had informed the local official about the digging.

Videos have surfaced on social media, which show people digging around Asirgarh fort holding torches on their mobile phones.

Sources have said people arrived in the area following a rumour about a hidden treasure allegedly triggered by the depiction of the fort in Chhava.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
How Well Do You Know The Real Chhaava?
Why Chhaava Has Become Controversial
8 Actors Who Have Played Chhatrapati Sambhaji
Wikipedia told to delete 'objectionable' info on Sambhaji
Chhaava Review

