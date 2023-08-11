Monsoon session ends, Parliament adjourned sine die

Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing down the curtain on the monsoon session that witnessed persistent protests over the ethnic violence in Manipur and a fiery debate on the no-confidence motion against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

IMAGE: Proceedings of the Lok Sabha underway on the last day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, on Friday. Photograph: SansadTV/ANI Photo

In the Lok Sabha, the discussion on the no-confidence motion, initiated by Congress member Gaurav Gogoi, lasted for nearly 20 hours and saw participation of 60 members.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the debate on the motion, which was rejected by a voice vote.

The session also witnessed suspension from the House of the leader of the Congress party, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, for 'gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct', an action which further angered the opposition members, who boycotted the valedictory address by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

"During this session, we held 17 sittings which lasted for 44 hours and 13 minutes," Birla said, adding that 20 government bills were introduced and 22 draft legislations were passed by the lower house.

Some important bills that were passed during the session were the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, National Dental Council Bill, Jan Vishwas (Amendment) Bill, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, and the Armed Forces Organization (Command, Control, and Discipline) Bill.

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha was also adjourned sine die, after seeing two adjournments in the pre-lunch session amid an uproar by opposition members who demanded a discussion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's a statement in the Upper House on the situation in Manipur.

When the House reassembled for the post-lunch session, it returned to Lok Sabha the two proposed legislations on the Central and Integrated GST laws by a voice vote without any discussion.

The proposed laws seek to levy 28 per cent tax on the full face value of bets in online gaming, casinos and horse race clubs.

It also adopted a motion to suspend Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha from Rajya Sabha for 'gross violation of rule, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct', pending a report by the privileges committee.

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, after his customary address, adjourned the House sine die.