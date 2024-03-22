Kejriwal's continuation as CM insult to people: BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party for its assertion that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will run the government from jail, saying it is an insult to people, law and democracy.

Union minister Anurag Thakur asked if Kejriwal considers himself above law while BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra accused AAP leaders of peddling lies on the issue and asserted that those involved in corruption will go to jail.

The BJP derided the support extended to the chief minister by opposition leaders as a show of brotherhood among thieves.

Several BJP leaders recalled Kejriwal's claim of probity and past allegations of corruption against politicians, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar among others, while seeking their arrest, as they claimed that he has been exposed now.

Thakur said he ignored nine summons from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and refused to join the probe.

"Does he think he is above law," the Union minister asked. His decision to continue as chief minister is an insult to the people of Delhi, law and democracy, Thakur added.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said Kejriwal's decision to continue as chief minister despite being arrested makes him the first such chief minister.

He has gone past Lalu Prasad Yadav, Trivedi said. The RJD supremo had resigned and installed his wife Rabri Devi as chief minister before the CBI arrested him in the fodder scam cases.

The BJP leader said Kejriwal's continuation raises serious question for democracy and exposes his true identity after he claimed of ushering in a new politics under the garb of honesty.

Patra said politicians used to scratch each other's back to help each other while indulging in scams but this has changed in the last 10 years under the government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Should he (Kejriwal) be let off because he is a chief minister and not a common man," he asked, alleging that the Delhi chief minister is a kingpin in the corruption case being probed by the ED.

With opposition parties, including the Congress, rallying to Kejriwal's defence and describing his arrest as part of the Union government's crackdown on their leaders, the BJP spokesperson said it is a case of thieves displaying brotherhood.

He is the leader of the corrupt, Patra charged and added that AAP leaders have been peddling a bundle of lies on the matter.

Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are also on bail in a corruption case, he said, adding mockingly that it is "bail bond" among them.

They are also coming together as their ships are sinking, he said.

Dismissing AAP leaders' allegation of political vendetta, Patra asked if people will believe courts or them and said every thief claims innocence when caught.

With the AAP insisting that Kejriwal will remain chief minister, the BJP leader said it shows his greed for power and post while he and his colleagues rose in politics by claiming to disdain the very thing.

As Delhi government minister Atishi questioned the arrest of a chief minister and expressed concern about his safety as he has 'Z plus' security, he hit back, saying it shows their sense of entitlement.

She is saying how a CM can be arrested as he is not a common man, Patra said, noting that Kejriwal once named the likes of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Lalu Prasad Yadav as corrupt and would ask when people will start going to the jail.

The AAP leader then claimed he has entered politics to cleanse it but began living in a palace and moving around in a security cover, he said.

"It is high time that people who are embroiled in corruption are arrested," Patra asserted.

Patra also played a statement of Congress leader Ajay Maken in which the he had lashed out at Kejriwal for the alleged excise scam and accused him of using Rs 100 crore collected from it to harm the Congress in the Goa assembly polls in 2022.

Even the Supreme Court has spoken about a money trail of over Rs 338 crore while denying bail to AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the same case, he said.

Following Kejriwal's arrest Thursday evening, the AAP had given a nationwide call for protest against the BJP.

BJP leaders have called the protest a drama and "celebration of corruption".