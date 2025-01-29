Mona Lisa To Move...

The Mona Lisa -- arguably, the most famous painting ever -- will move from its current place in the Louvre in Paris.

It will still be part of the Louvre's dazzling offerings, of course, only it will have a room of its own.

Visitors will have to pay extra to see Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece.

Even though the Louvre has the most amazing paintings and sculptures -- better, we daresay, than any other museum on earth -- visitors seek out the Mona Lisa almost as soon as they enter Paris's famous museum.

But the move is still some years away -- the Mona Lisa's new home will be ready only in 2031.

IMAGE: Visitors take pictures of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre, January 23, 2025. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

IMAGE: Visitors take pictures and video of the Mona Lisa after cake was smeared on the protective glass at the Louvre, May 29, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Photograph: Twitter/@klevisl007/via Reuters

IMAGE: A visitor looks at a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, which went up for auction on November 9, 2021, at the Artcurial auction house in Paris. Photograph: Noemie Olive/Reuters