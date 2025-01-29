HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Mona Lisa To Move...

Mona Lisa To Move...

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2025 09:59 IST

x

The Mona Lisa -- arguably, the most famous painting ever -- will move from its current place in the Louvre in Paris.

It will still be part of the Louvre's dazzling offerings, of course, only it will have a room of its own.

Visitors will have to pay extra to see Leonardo da Vinci's masterpiece.

Even though the Louvre has the most amazing paintings and sculptures -- better, we daresay, than any other museum on earth -- visitors seek out the Mona Lisa almost as soon as they enter Paris's famous museum.

But the move is still some years away -- the Mona Lisa's new home will be ready only in 2031.

Mona Lisa

IMAGE: Visitors take pictures of the Mona Lisa at the Louvre, January 23, 2025. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

 

Mona Lisa

IMAGE: Visitors take pictures and video of the Mona Lisa after cake was smeared on the protective glass at the Louvre, May 29, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a social media video. Photograph: Twitter/@klevisl007/via Reuters

 

Mona Lisa

IMAGE: A visitor looks at a copy of Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, which went up for auction on November 9, 2021, at the Artcurial auction house in Paris. Photograph: Noemie Olive/Reuters

 

Mona Lisa

IMAGE: France's President Emmanuel Macron reveals that the Mona Lisa will move to a new home in 2031 at the Louvre, January 28, 2025. Photograph: Bertrand Guay/Pool via Reuters

 

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Who was the real Mona Lisa?
Who was the real Mona Lisa?
PHOTOS: Decoding Da Vinci's Mona Lisa
PHOTOS: Decoding Da Vinci's Mona Lisa
PHOTOS: Mona Lisa's skeleton may have been found
PHOTOS: Mona Lisa's skeleton may have been found
Was Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa a man?
Was Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa a man?
Meet India's Mona Lisa
Meet India's Mona Lisa

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Most Beautiful Cities In The World

webstory image 2

8 Mental Health Benefits From Dogs

webstory image 3

7 Simple But Savoury Chicken Curry Recipes

VIDEOS

Maha Kumbh: Huge crowd gathers at Triveni Sangam for Amrit Snan1:19

Maha Kumbh: Huge crowd gathers at Triveni Sangam for...

Mahakumbh Stampede: How chaos unfolded during Mauni Amavasya in Prayagraj4:09

Mahakumbh Stampede: How chaos unfolded during Mauni...

'Country won't progress through AI': Mukesh Ambani2:09

'Country won't progress through AI': Mukesh Ambani

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD