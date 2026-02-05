HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Mohabbat ki dukaan' leaders chant 'Modi teri kabr khudegi': Modi slams Cong

Last updated on: February 05, 2026 20:57 IST

The PM fiercely criticises the Congress party for their inability to accept electoral defeats, while showcasing his government's accomplishments and vision for a developed India by 2047.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi, February 5, 2026. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi criticizes the Congress party for being unable to accept successive electoral defeats and resorting to personal attacks.
  • Modi defends his government's achievements, highlighting economic growth and India's rising global influence.
  • The Prime Minister accuses the TMC of protecting infiltrators in West Bengal, impacting local jobs and tribal lands.
  • Modi emphasizes that India is on a path of reform and aims to become a developed nation by 2047.
  • Modi asserts that his government treats Indian citizens as a strength and solution, contrasting with the Congress's approach.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the Opposition party is unable to digest its successive electoral defeats and will never be able to dig his grave despite nursing deep hatred towards him.

Replying to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Modi regretted the disruption caused by the Opposition party in the Lok Sabha and said it was not just an insult to a poor tribal woman President of India but also the top Constitutional position she occupied, and the Constitution of India.

 

He also deplored Rahul Gandhi's "traitor" comment on Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, and termed it an insult to the entire Sikh community.

Modi accused the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress party of protecting ghuspaithiyas (infiltrators) in West Bengal, who were taking away jobs and rights of youth and land of tribals.

Taking on the Congress, the Prime Minister said those who talk of Mohabbat ki dukaan are raising slogans like Modi teri kabr khudegi, which highlights their frustration of electoral defeats.

"They will never be able to dig my grave," Modi said.

He also said they abuse him daily because they are unable to digest how a poor man like him has occupied the post and is surviving.

He said the Congress's first family feels that the prime minister's post is their family fiefdom.

Modi said the Opposition will never succeed in digging his grave as he enjoys the blessings of crores of mothers and sisters and the poor of the country, for whom he is working selflessly.

The Prime Minister said Congress treated Indian citizens as "problems while we treat them as our strength and solution to challenges".

The Prime Minister listed out the achievements of his government in the last 11 years, while asserting that high growth and low inflation reflect the strength in the country's economy, which was set to emerge as the third largest in the world.

Modi also spoke about the recent trade deals with the European Union and the US and said the world is feeling more confident about stability after these developments.

He said India is now on 'Reform Express' and will achieve the goal of a developed nation by 2047.

In his nearly 100-minute speech, Modi countered the Opposition parties' criticism about his government's track record of implementing schemes and talking about 'Viksit Bharat'.

He also said that India has now become a strong voice of the global south.

