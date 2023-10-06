Modi, Vasundhara's Faces Say It All!

What some of our leaders were up to on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

IMAGE: It's no secret in Bharatiya Janata Party circles that BJP supremo Narendra D Modi and his deputy Amit A Shah are no fans of former Rajasthan chief minister and current party national Vice President Vasundhara Raje.

MoShah have kept Raje out of state election strategy discussions and would not want her to have a third term as CM if the BJP wins the assembly poll in a few weeks, even though the former maharani of Dholpur is the most popular BJP politician in Rajasthan. All Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Another BJP leader not on MoShah's list of favourites -- Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan -- presents Modi a memento at the 500th birth anniversary celebrations of Rani Durgavati in Jabalpur.

IMAGE: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra offers prayers at the Mohankheda Jain Tirth in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh. It's election season you see when the Gandhi children make temple runs.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh, who made a fiery speech against the Modi government in the Rajya Sabha earlier this year and was thereafter suspended from the House, will be in the Enforcement Department's custody till Tuesday, October 10.

IMAGE: Meanwhile, his elderly father speaks out against his son's arrest. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, seen here with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, appears to be on a charm initiative in New Delhi.

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the sit-in protest outside Raj Bhavan in Kolkata against the central government denying West Bengal funds for MGNREGA and other social security schemes.

IMAGE: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi seems to be inspired by our champion archers as he visits the Manabendra Sarma complex in Guwahati.

