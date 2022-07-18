News
Modi urges dialogue with open mind in Parliament

Modi urges dialogue with open mind in Parliament

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
July 18, 2022 10:38 IST
Ahead of the start of Parliament's monsoon session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged MPs to hold deep discussions and make the session as fruitful and productive as possible.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks ahead of the start of Parliament's monsoon session. Photograph: ANI

Addressing the media, Modi said Parliament functions and takes best decisions with everyone's 'prayaas' (efforts) and urged parliamentarians to must make full use of this session.

This session is also important because elections for the office of President and Vice President are taking place, he said.

 

During this period, the new President and Vice President will begin guiding the nation, Modi said.

The prime minister said there should be dialogue in Parliament with an open mind.

The monsoon session of Parliament commences on Monday and subject to exigencies of government business, it will conclude on August 12.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
