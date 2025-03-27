HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi to visit RSS hq on March 30, first PM to do so

Modi to visit RSS hq on March 30, first PM to do so

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Last updated on: March 27, 2025 17:47 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a visit to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh founder Dr KB Hedgewar's memorial in Nagpur on March 30 and lay the foundation stone of the extension building of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi with RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat at the Ram mandir pran pratishta ceremony in Ayodhya, January 22, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The memorials of Hedgewar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's second Sarsanghchalak MS Golwalkar are located at the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir in Nagpur's Reshimbagh area.

 

Modi will visit these memorials on March 30, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters in Nagpur on Thursday.

During the visit, the PM will lay the foundation stone of the extension building of Madhav Netralaya Premium Centre, he said.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will also attend the programme.

"This is the first time that a sitting prime minister will be visiting the Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir premises," a scholar well-versed with RSS history told PTI.

He said late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited the memorial in 2007, but he was not the prime minister at that time.

Modi earlier visited the memorial as a pracharak, but he is visiting the place for the first time after becoming the prime minister, he said.

Modi will also visit Deekshabhoomi, where Dr B R Ambedkar embraced Buddhism along with thousands of his followers in 1956, Bawankule said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
