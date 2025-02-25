Modi plays drum, witnesses grand Jhumoir dance in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday began his two-day visit to Assam by witnessing a grand Jhumoir dance performance, featuring nearly 9,000 dancers and drummers and play the traditional drum 'Dhomsa' on the occasion.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets the gathering at the 'Jhumoir Binandini' event, at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, February 24, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Prime Minister was seen playing a traditional drum of the tea tribe community with gusto and a smile on his lips as Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and MPs from the state looked on.

"Adarniya Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji playing the 'Dhomsa', a traditional drum played by our sisters and brothers from the tea garden community. Isn't it amazing!" the chief minister posted on X, sharing a video clip of the PM beating the drum and himself clapping standing beside Modi.

The event, organised by the Assam government at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, marked 200 years of Assam's tea industry and celebrated the rich cultural heritage of the tea tribe community.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and heads of missions from around 60 countries also attended the 'Jhumoir Binandini' programme, showcasing the northeastern state's vibrant traditions to a global audience.

Addressing the gathering, Modi acknowledged Assam's deep-rooted connection with tea and referenced his own past as a seller of the beverage.

"Who will understand the smell and quality of tea better than a chaiwallah?" Modi said.

There was a time when due attention was not given to Assam and other North Eastern states and even its culture too was ignored but that has changed now, he said.

"Modi is now the best brand ambassador of North East's culture," the PM said.

Charaideo Moidam was declared a UNESCO world heritage site in which the BJP played a major role, Assamese was declared a classical language and the 400th birth Anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan was also celebrated nationally in a grand manner, he said.

The Moidams are the burial mounds of the erstwhile Ahom kings, queens and nobles. Though Moidams are found in all the districts of upper Assam, Charaideo, the first capital of the Ahoms, was the necropolis of almost all the Ahom Royals.

"I was the first Prime Minister to spend a night at Kaziranga (National Park in Assam) and told the world of its unique diversity," Modi said.

The tea tribe and Adivasi community is not only Assam's pride but they also portray India's diversity, he said.

"Today, over 60 ambassadors from different countries will be able to feel Assam. They will take the flavour of tea with themselves," Modi said.

The BJP is committed to celebrate the heritage of the Adivasis through the Janjati Divas while the brave men and women and their contributions will be displayed at an Adivasi Museum which will be set up, he said.

The BJP government in Assam has taken several initiatives like bonus announcement for the employees of the Assam Tea Corporation Limited, providing monetary help to pregnant women, health facilities for women and children, model schools in tea gardens, reservation in jobs and schemes for self-employment, the PM said.

"All these measures will give a fillip to the tea industry in Assam and take the state to new heights of development.

Modi added that such a large number of artistes performing the Jhumoir dance will set a record.

Recalling his visit to Assam in 2023 when a record was made involving over 11,000 artistes performing Bihu dance, the PM said it was an unforgettable memory for him.

Talking about the pride of Assam, he said, "A 125-foot bronze statue of Lachit Borphukan has been erected in Assam. We have also initiated Janjatiya Gaurav Divas to celebrate the heritage of the tribal society. To immortalise the contributions of the tribal bravehearts, tribal museums are being established across the country."

He emphasised the support being provided to approximately 1.5 lakh women in tea gardens, who received Rs 15,000 during pregnancy to alleviate financial concerns.

"Additionally, the Assam government is opening over 350 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in tea gardens for the families' health. More than 100 model tea garden schools have been opened for the children of the tea tribe, with another 100 schools planned," Modi said.

He also mentioned the provision of a three per cent reservation in the OBC quota for the youth of the tea tribe and the assistance of Rs 25,000 for self-employment provided by the Assam government.

Along with Modi and Sarma, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pabitra Margherita, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha other dignitaries enjoyed the mega dance event.

Before starting the dance performance, the PM made a round inside the stadium on a special vehicle and greeted the 8,888 dancers and drummers, and audience.

The Jhumoir performance was followed by a laser show on a specific cultural theme of the state.

The PM was presented with a bow and arrow, symbolising the heritage of the community and a basketful of organic tea.