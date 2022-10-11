News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Modi performs puja at Mahakal temple before corridor inauguration

Modi performs puja at Mahakal temple before corridor inauguration

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 11, 2022 19:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening performed puja at Lord Mahakal temple in Ujjain ahead of dedicating to the nation the first phase of the 'Shri Mahakal Lok' corridor.

Modi, attired in traditional dhoti and gamcha (stole), entered the sanctum sanctorum of the Lord Mahakal temple at around 6 pm.

He was accompanied by Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

 

Earlier, the prime minister arrived at Indore airport from Ahmedabad where he was welcomed by Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra, water resources minister Tulsi Silawat, former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Bharatiya Janata Party national general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya.

Later, he flew to Ujjain in a chopper where he was received by the governor Mangu Bhai Patel and Chouhan.

Photographs: ANI Photo, PTI Photo
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Exclusive! Modi Hai to Vishvas Hai!
Exclusive! Modi Hai to Vishvas Hai!
How Opposition Can Take On Modi's BJP
How Opposition Can Take On Modi's BJP
'The Hindu vote is not united'
'The Hindu vote is not united'
PHOTOS: Spinners guide India to series win over SA
PHOTOS: Spinners guide India to series win over SA
Verdict on Gyanvapi Shivling carbon dating on Oct 14
Verdict on Gyanvapi Shivling carbon dating on Oct 14
Foakes, Livingstone earn annual central ECB contracts
Foakes, Livingstone earn annual central ECB contracts
Career-best eight rank for Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen
Career-best eight rank for Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Hindu Rashtra will be under RSS thumb'

'Hindu Rashtra will be under RSS thumb'

'Modi prioritised Hindu majoritarianism over economy'

'Modi prioritised Hindu majoritarianism over economy'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances