Modi inaugurates prime ministers' museum, buys first ticket

Modi inaugurates prime ministers' museum, buys first ticket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 14, 2022 16:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya (prime ministers' museum), which is a tribute to every prime minister in the country since Independence.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi buys a ticket to enter the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, upon his arrival to inaugurate the museum, in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The museum tells the story of India after Independence through the lives and contributions of its prime ministers, the PMO had said earlier.

Modi also bought the first ticket of the museum before its inauguration, officials said.

After inauguration, Modi said every government formed after Independence has contributed in taking India to the heights it has achieved today.

 

He said every prime minister of the country has contributed immensely in the fulfilment of the goals of constitutional democracy.

"To remember them is to know about the journey of independent India," he said.

This museum is also a living symbol of the shared legacy of each government. It is a matter of great pride for Indians that most of our prime ministers have come from humble backgrounds, he said.

"Coming from a remote countryside, from a very poor family, coming from a farmer's family, reaching the post of prime minister, this strengthens the faith in the great traditions of Indian democracy," Modi said.

Asserting that India is the mother of democracy, he said the great feature of India's democracy is that it has been continuously changing with the passage of time.

"In every era, in every generation, there has been a continuous effort to make democracy more modern, empowered," he said.

Modi asserted that barring one or two exceptions, "we have had a proud tradition of strengthening democracy in a democratic way".

"That's why we also have an obligation to keep strengthening democracy with our efforts," he added.

At a time when the country is celebrating 75 years of its Independence, this museum has come as a great inspiration, Modi said.

People coming here will be made familiar with the contributions of former prime ministers of the country and will get to know about their background and struggle, he said.

The PMO said the museum has been guided by Modi's vision to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation building and is a tribute to every prime minister of the country since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office.

It is aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all our prime ministers.

© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
