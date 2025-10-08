HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, metro to Cuffe Parade

Modi inaugurates Navi Mumbai airport, metro to Cuffe Parade

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: ss
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 08, 2025 17:08 IST

x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated phase one of the Navi Mumbai International Airport, built at a cost of Rs 19,650 crore.

The new airport, spread over 1,160 hectares, is set to significantly boost India's aviation capacity and ease the heavy traffic burden on Mumbai's existing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Before the formal inauguration, the prime minister took a walkthrough of the newly constructed facility.

 

It is India's largest greenfield airport project, developed under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model and is the second international airport for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Modi also inaugurated Phase 2B of the Mumbai Metro Line-3, stretching from Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade, constructed at a cost of Rs 12,200 crore.

He dedicated the entire Rs 37,270 crore Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) to the nation, marking a major milestone in the city's urban transport transformation.

Modi also launched the Mumbai One app which offers commuters a range of benefits, including integrated mobile ticketing across multiple public transport operators.

He also inaugurated the Short-Term Employability Program (STEP) initiative of the Department of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Innovation in Maharashtra.

The programme is being rolled out across 400 government ITIs and 150 government technical high schools, marking a major step in aligning skill development with industry requirements to enhance employability.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: ss© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, Mumbai Metro Line on Wednesday
Modi to inaugurate Navi Mumbai airport, Mumbai Metro Line on Wednesday
Modi in Mumbai: Navi Mumbai airport, metro line, UK PM meet
Modi in Mumbai: Navi Mumbai airport, metro line, UK PM meet
PHOTOS: Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport
PHOTOS: Inside Navi Mumbai International Airport
Mumbai Joins Twin-Airport Cities
Mumbai Joins Twin-Airport Cities
India, Russia, China oppose foreign military in Afghanistan
India, Russia, China oppose foreign military in Afghanistan

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Rare S D Burman-Lata Mangeshkar Songs

webstory image 2

When Indian Art Went Crore Crazy

webstory image 3

Mumbai Joins Twin-Airport Cities

VIDEOS

Air warriors carry out stunning march past at Hindon Air Base Station3:58

Air warriors carry out stunning march past at Hindon Air...

Alia Bhatt spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office1:09

Alia Bhatt spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office

IAF chief AP Singh inspects parade at Hindon Air Base3:37

IAF chief AP Singh inspects parade at Hindon Air Base

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO