Home  » News » 'Modi govt fulfilling message of Prophet Muhammad'

'Modi govt fulfilling message of Prophet Muhammad'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 29, 2025 19:19 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party National general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Sunday that the BJP government does not work for the people by asking their religion and added that they are fulfilling the message of Prophet Muhammad by empowering Muslim women.

IMAGE: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Chugh, while addressing an event here organised by the Uttar Pradesh unit of the BJP's minority cell on the completion of 11 years of the Narendra Modi government, mentioned the steps taken by the central government for Muslims, especially Muslim women.

"Our revered Prophet (Muhammad)... had said that women should move forward, they should be empowered, they should get education. Today, we are continuously working to fulfil that message of his," the BJP leader said while speaking at the 'Vikas Bharat Sankalp Sabha'.

 

He mentioned the various schemes being run by the government for women's empowerment and said, "Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, one crore houses have been registered in the name of Muslim sisters."

"About two crore Ujjwala gas connections have been given to Muslim sisters. Triple Talaq has been abolished," he highlighted and said the minority community should move forward and become doctors, engineers and professors.

The BJP national general secretary also said, "Under the Ayushman Yojana, 21 crore Muslims of the country have been provided the insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh. Also, 36 per cent of the beneficiaries of the Mudra Yojana are Muslim brothers and sisters."

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said on this occasion that all the governments that have been in power till now have left Muslims to their fate after taking their votes.

UP chief of the BJP Minority Morcha Kunwar Basit Ali and state cabinet ministers Danish Azad Ansari, Dayashankar Singh and Baldev Singh Aulakh also addressed the programme.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
