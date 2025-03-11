Modi gifts Gagajal from Kumbh to Mauritius Prez Dharam Gokhool

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met President of Mauritius Dharam Gokhool and gifted him Gangajal from Maha Kumbh.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifts holy Sangam water from Mahakumbh in a brass and copper pot to Mauritius President Dharambeer Gokhool and First Lady Vrinda Gokhool, in Port Louis. Photograph: ANI Photo

Modi, who arrived in Mauritius early Tuesday on a two-day State Visit, also gave Gokhool several others gifts.

Before meeting President Gokhool, Prime Minister Modi met his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam and both the leaders planted a sapling at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam Botanical Garden.

Prime Minister Modi met President Gokhool and gave him several gifts, including Gangajal from Maha Kumbh, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's YouTube.

Maha Kumbh Mela took place from January 13 to February 26 in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj with holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi received a warm welcome at the airport upon his arrival in the country after nearly a decade. Modi last visited Mauritius in 2015.

His Mauritius counterpart Ramgoolam and other leaders gave a ceremonial welcome, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"This shows the strong relationship of India and Mauritius," he posted on X

After paying homage to Seewoosagur Ramgoolam, Modi met the President and will participate in the State lunch, Jaiswal said.

Earlier, Modi received a warm welcome from the Indian diaspora in Mauritius, with the women from the community honouring him through a traditional Bihari cultural performance known as Geet Gawai.

Geet Gawai is a traditional Bhojpuri musical ensemble that embodies the rich cultural heritage brought to Mauritius by women from the Bhojpuri belt of India.

"Deeply touched by the warm welcome from the Indian community in Mauritius. Their strong connection to Indian heritage, culture and values is truly inspiring. This bond of history and heart continues to thrive across generations," Modi posted on X.

"Memorable welcome in Mauritius. One of the highlights was the deep rooted cultural connect, seen in the Geet-Gawai performance. It's commendable how the great Bhojpuri language thrives in the culture of Mauritius," he said in another tweet.

Prime Minister Modi was seen enjoying the traditional song.

As he reached the hotel in Mauritius, he was accorded a warm welcome by the Indian community. The members at the hotel welcomed him with 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', as they waved the Indian tricolour flag.

In December 2016, Geet Gawai was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in recognition of its cultural significance.

According to the singers, Geet Gawai is deeply significant in life events, especially weddings, where it begins with invocations to deities.

He landed in Mauritius on Tuesday and was welcomed at Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport by his Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam with a garland.

"Landed in Mauritius. I am grateful to my friend, PM Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, for the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport. This visit is a wonderful opportunity to engage with a valued friend and explore new avenues for collaboration in various sectors," Modi posted on X.

"Today, I will be meeting President Dharam Gokhool, PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam and addressing a community programme in the evening," the post said.

Ramgoolam was joined by the deputy prime minister, Chief Justice of Mauritius, speaker of the National Assembly, leader of the opposition, foreign minister, cabinet secretary, chairperson of Grand Port District Council and many others.

There were a total of 200 dignitaries present to welcome Modi.

Modi will call on the president of Mauritius, meet the prime minister, and hold meetings with senior dignitaries and leaders of political parties in the island nation.