Modi dials Biden, briefs India's stand on Ukraine, B'desh situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday briefed US President Joe Biden in a phone conversation on his visit to Ukraine and conveyed India's full support for the early return of peace to the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden at Raj Ghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi, in New Delhi, September 10, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

In a post on 'X', Modi said he and Biden also discussed the ongoing situation in Bangladesh and stressed the need for the early restoration of normalcy and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus.

The phone talks, initiated by Biden, came three days after Modi paid a high-profile visit to Kyiv during which he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Ukraine and Russia should sit together to end the war and that India was ready to play an "active role" to restore peace.

"Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India's full support for early return of peace and stability," Modi said.

"We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh," he said.

Following the unfolding political developments in Bangladesh, India has been consistently pressing to ensure the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

A statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Modi briefed Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine.

"While discussing the situation in Ukraine, PM Modi briefed President Biden on his recent visit to Ukraine," it said.

Modi reiterated India's "consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy" and expressed full support for the early return of peace and stability, it said.

"The two leaders expressed their shared concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh," the PMO said.

The prime minister's visit to Kyiv on August 23 was seen in many quarters as a diplomatic balancing act as his trip to Russia last month triggered criticism from the Biden administration and anguish in some Western capitals.

The PMO said Modi and Biden also reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad.

Interestingly, Modi also had a phone conversation with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday that figured cooperation under Quad among other issues.

His phone talks with Biden and Albanese came amid speculation that this year's Quad summit may take place on the sidelines of the UN's Summit of the Future in New York next month.

On Modi's conversation with Biden, the PMO said the prime minister conveyed his appreciation for the US president's deep commitment to the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which it said is based on "shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties".

"The leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity," it said.

It said Modi received the call from Biden and that the two leaders agreed to stay in touch.