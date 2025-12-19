HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Modi conferred with Oman's highest civilian honour

Modi conferred with Oman's highest civilian honour

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
December 19, 2025 00:12 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Thursday conferred with the Order of Oman, the Sultanate's uniquely distinct civilian honour, by Sultan Haitham bin Tarik for his "exceptional contribution" to India-Oman ties and his "visionary leadership".

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being conferred with Oman’s highest honour, 'Order of Oman' by Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik, in Muscat, December 18, 2025. Photograph: @MEAIndia X/ANI Photo

Modi received the award during his ongoing two-day visit to Oman, the final leg of his three-nation tour that included Jordan and Ethiopia.

"Honoured to receive the Order of Oman (First Class). My gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the Government and people of Oman for this honour. This is a symbol of affection and trust between the people of India and Oman," Modi said.

 

This is the latest addition to PM Modi's distinguished list of over 28 highest civilian awards from foreign nations, including recent honours such as Ethiopia's Great Honour Nishan of Ethiopia and Kuwait's Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer.

"For centuries, our ancestors have been connected with each other, engaged in maritime trade with one another. The Arabian Sea has become a strong bridge between our nations. I dedicate this honour to the people of India. I also dedicate this honour to our ancestors who laid the foundations of this relationship by travelling from Mandvi to Muscat," Modi said.

He also dedicated the award to the seafarers who have, through centuries of exchange, contributed to the progress of both nations.

Instituted in 1970 by Sultan Qaboos bin Said, the Order of Oman (First Class) has been bestowed upon select global leaders in recognition of their contribution to public life and bilateral relations.

Modi's visit to Muscat marks the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Oman, with both sides focusing on deepening strategic partnership in trade, investment, energy, defence and culture.

Modi arrived here on Wednesday on a two-day visit and was accorded a warm welcome, including a guard of honour.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
