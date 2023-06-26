News
Modi chairs meeting with senior ministers after US, Egypt visits

Modi chairs meeting with senior ministers after US, Egypt visits

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
Last updated on: June 26, 2023 14:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a meeting with senior cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from State visits to the United States and Egypt.

The meeting was attended by Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

 

Senior officials including P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, were also present.

Modi arrived in Delhi in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt.

