Modi asks IAF to join evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

Modi asks IAF to join evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 01, 2022 13:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian military offensive against that country, sources said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Indian students meet with their family members on arrival after being evacuated from Ukraine, at IGI Airport New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The IAF is likely to deploy several C-17 aircraft as part of Operation Ganga from Tuesday, they said.

 

Till now, only private Indian carriers were evacuating Indians from Romania and Hungary, countries with land borders with Ukraine on the western side, as the Ukrainian airspace had been shut since February 24.

India began evacuation of around 14,000 of its stranded citizens on February 26.

In order to scale up the ongoing evacuation efforts under Operational Ganga, PM Modi has called for the IAF to join the exercise, the sources said.

Leveraging the capacities of the IAF will ensure that more people can be evacuated in a shorter time frame, they noted.

The large C-17 aircraft will also help deliver humanitarian aid to war-hit Ukraine more efficiently, they mentioned.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Situation of Indians in east Ukraine grim: Evacuee

Situation of Indians in east Ukraine grim: Evacuee

This Indian Doesn't Want To Leave Ukraine

This Indian Doesn't Want To Leave Ukraine

