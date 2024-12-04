News
MNS Beats Up Shopkeeper For 'Disrespecting' Marathi

MNS Beats Up Shopkeeper For 'Disrespecting' Marathi

By REDIFF NEWS
December 04, 2024 15:29 IST
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, which came a cropper in the Maharashtra assembly elections, has posted from its X account that in Maharashtra, Marathi is the law and those who do not follow will get beaten up, along with a video (external link).

IMAGE: MNS chief Raj Thackeray. Photograph: ANI Photo
 

This comes in the wake of a shopkeeper in Mumbai's tony Malabar Hill area telling a woman to speak in 'Marwari' since the BJP had won the Maharashtra assembly election.

The shopkeeper reportedly told the lady thrice not to speak in Marathi, the local language.

Angered at the shopkeeper's tone, the lady complained at a local MNS office whose workers forcefully got the Marwari shopkeeper to their office.

On the video posted on X, MNS members can be seen slapping the shopkeeper, warning him to not disrespect Marathi.

The shopkeeper then apologises profusely, says he made a mistake and will never repeat it again.

Builder and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha was recently re-elected from the Malabar Hill constituency by 68,019 votes.

His nearest rival, Bherulal Dayalal Choudhary of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), won only 33,178 votes.

